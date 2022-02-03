Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood announced a new affordability initiative for middle-income families.
Families with an adjusted gross income between $150,000 to $250,000 per year can apply to receive capped tuition based on a set percentage of their AGI, regardless of the number of children enrolled in the school.
“What we really are attempting to do here is to open the doors wider and wider to Jewish day school for more and more families,” Ginny Galili, head of school at Gross Schechter, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 31.
This initiative offers another pathway for Jewish families to access a day school education in addition to traditional need-based financial aid, EdChoice and the Jewish Communal Discount Program, Galili said.
“This issue has been around nationally for probably a decade and for parents who want their kids to go to a Jewish day school, if they’re relatively low-income, we have a tuition assistance program that provides scholarship assistance,” Orry Jacobs, a past president of Mandel JDS and board member who spearheaded the initiative, told the CJN Feb. 1. “If they’re wealthy, they pay full tuition. The group that has gotten squeezed are the people in what we are calling the middle-income category and for them, particularly if they have multiple children, it can really be an affordability question.”
The program is open for families with at least one student enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade at one of the schools. Families complete basic documents and provide supporting documentation of their income to determine eligibility, Galili said. Families that are eligible then receive a capped tuition total, she said.
“For the coming year, we’re capping tuition at 12% of adjusted gross income,” Jacobs said. “So that family with three children at $200,000 adjusted gross income would be paying $24,000 in tuition rather than $40-50,000.”
The two Jewish day schools began collaborating on the initiative after the lay leadership reached out to one another to address the affordability of a day school education.
“Mandel Jewish Day School lay leadership brought together Gross Schechter Day School lay leadership and began to think of yet another way to make Jewish day school even more accessible to families in greater Jewish Cleveland, and this has been something that’s been talked about for a while,” Galili said. “And they looked at also other models in other communities very similar to this.”
Support for the initiative comes from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights to initially make up the difference between full tuition and the new capped tuition, Jacobs said.
“That’s really been a hallmark of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland,” Jacobs said. “This goes back more than 30 years when they started the big initiative to support Jewish education and we probably have among the best support for day schools of any federation in the country here in Cleveland.”
Not only do Gross Schechter and Mandel JDS hope to make Jewish day school more affordable through the initiative, they also hope to attract new families or support families with multiple children to choose a Jewish day school education.
“When you look at the totality of the number of possible Jewish kids to go to day school between Schechter and Mandel, we could fill the school four times over,” Jay Leberman, head of school at Mandel JDS, told the CJN Feb. 1. “So our goal is to make it more attractive. Day schools not just have to be more affordable, we also have to compete with both the good public schools and private schools in the area of educational excellence and innovation.”
Ultimately, Leberman said he hopes this initiative will lead to a waiting list for the day school and the chance to expand to accommodate more families seeking a Jewish education.
“Success leads to more success,” Leberman said. “So the best thing would be if we had a waiting list, but we wouldn’t stop at that, which means we would have to figure out a way to accept more kids or to grow the school.”