Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike held its 44th annual meeting on May 31, welcoming nearly 100 community members.
Board president Erica Lazzaro presided over the meeting, thanking outgoing board members Lydia Frankel, Loree Potash, Richard Uria and Rachel Weinberg. During the meeting, four new board members were elected: Seth Bromberg, Amanda Gorodeski, Michael Linden and Eric Rosenblatt.
Several people were also honored at the meeting, including Oudi Singer, who received the Gary L. Gross Faculty Award for Excellence, and Steven Chupnick, who received the Gross Schechter Volunteer Service Award.
Staff members were also recognized for employment milestones, including Rachel Gluck, Ora Toporovskiy and Debbie Friedman for five years of service; Iris Edelman, Fredell Schnee and Sandra Lasserson for 10 years; DeAnna Martin, Iris Granot, Laurie Gross-Kammer and Lisa Loeb for 15 years; and Ora Dromi for 30 years.