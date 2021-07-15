The Gross Schechter Day School Totally Kosher Rib Burn Off will not return this September. The event, traditionally held over Labor Day, last occurred in 2019 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year Gross Schechter cites the overlap of Labor Day and Rosh Hashanna for the cancellation.
“For a few years we’ve recognized that Labor Day and Rosh Hashanna will coincide in 2021, and that the Gross Schechter Day School Totally Kosher Rib Burn Off will not take place,” Gross Schechter Head of School Ginny Galili told the Cleveland Jewish News July 13.
“As to the future status of the event, we are in the midst of discussing and planning safe and engaging ways to gather the Greater Cleveland Jewish community at Gross Schechter Day School in the near future.”
Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern.