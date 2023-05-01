“Ignite the Night,” a fundraising event to be held at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike aims to entertain and bring together the community in celebration of Lag b’Omer, Renee Greller, director of development at Gross Schechter, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 25.
This year’s event will be held at 6:15 p.m. May 8 and will feature a bonfire, Israeli food and entertainment headlined by Six13, a six-man a cappella vocal band self-described as bringing “an unprecedented style and energy to Jewish music with nothing but the power of the human voice.”
“We’re looking forward to celebrating our second annual Ignite the Night,” Greller said. “We are expecting around 500 guests. This year is going to be bigger and better than last year because we are adding a zip line, a few inflatables, a fire show and a one-hour performance by Six13.”
Greller said there were about 400 attendees last year, who endured pouring rain.
“This year, we’re hoping for great weather, and I think it’s going to grow exponentially,” she said. “You don’t want to miss it especially because you get the opportunity to see Six13 live in concert. They haven’t been to Cleveland in eight years, and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate Lag b’Omer, which is traditionally celebrated in Israel. This is an opportunity to sit around the bonfire and experience what our brethren in Israel are celebrating. And, it gives Gross Schechter positive exposure and a chance to see the campus and celebrate with us.”
Six13 connects Jews around the world with its heritage through music, according to its website, which says its members come from various Jewish denominations and upbringings, and “create an entertainment experience that has been universally acclaimed across the globe by Jewish organizations and individuals from equally varied backgrounds and generations.”
The group has eight award-winning albums and is listed among the top Jewish music artists on iTunes and Spotify. It has more than 20 million views on its website and has been featured on “The Today Show,” “The View,” CBS, CNN, Huffington Post, Time magazine and has performed at the White House for former President Barack Obama and friends.
The CJN is a sponsor of the event.