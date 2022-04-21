Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike will hold its first Ignite the Night: Lag B’Omer Celebration on May 18, when attendees can look forward to a large bonfire, an Israeli shuk with local vendors, musical performances, an Israeli barbecue and more.
“I’m thrilled to welcome community members to Gross Schechter Day School to come together for an evening of celebration immersed within Jewish tradition,” Gross Schechter Head of School Ginny Galili said in a news release. “We’ll be here with open arms welcoming families to an authentic bonfire and Israeli bbq experience, enhanced with music and dance. Gross Schechter Day Schoool’s Ignite the Night will be the kindling for connections and friendships that will burn bright, far into the future.”
Elana Perlin, director of Judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release, “Lag b’Omer translates to the 33rd day of the omer that we count between the second day of Pesach until Shavuot. The omer is also a mournful period in Jewish history because many Jews were killed in the Bar Kochba revolt. Lag b’Omer is when this mournful time ends, and is therefore a celebratory day.”
There will be a live performance by Jewish rapper, Kosha Dillz, aka Rami Even-Esh. Dillz has led programs for Hillels, Chabads and students from universities to elementary schools. Last winter, Kosha Dillz teamed up with Nissim Black to release a remix of Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah Song” that has since hit nearly 250,000 views on YouTube. His 2020 album, “Nobody Cares Except You,” featured Matisyahu on the track “For the Ones.”
“We hope the community will join us in this celebration that we see becoming an annual tradition for Jewish Cleveland,” Mitchell Balk, alumni parent and Gross Schechter board member, said in the release.
Rakefet and Tal Landes, alumni and current Gross Schechter parents, said in the release, “This Lag b’Omer event will take us back to our childhood, growing up in Israel, collecting wood like hard working ants for a bonfire celebration of singing and dancing around the fire.” Rakefet Landes also is a member of the school’s board.
Food will be available for purchase from Arova, which specializes in bringing tastes of Israel to Northeast Ohio.
Burning River Entertainment Group will provide the disc jockey services and audio visual set-up for the musical performance.
Individual admission is $36 per person with a family cap at $126. All entertainment, dessert and a potato to roast in the bonfire is included with the price of admission. For ticket information, visit grossschechter.org.
For more information about the event, contact Renee Greller, Gross Schechter director of development at rgreller@grossschechter.org or 216-763-1400, ext. 419.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.