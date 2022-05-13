The NRP Group, University Hospitals and representatives from the city of Cleveland broke ground May 11 on the Davis apartment homes, a 52-unit, mixed-income multifamily community in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland.
The four-story apartment building located at East 105th and Churchill Road will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and four built-in three-bedroom townhomes. The living spaces will be available to individuals and families earning 60% or less than the area median income.
“We started our company 28 years ago and our first development was here in Glenville,” J. David Heller, president, CEO and co-founder of the NRP Group, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 11. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring another development here in 2022.”
Heller, who is board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, is a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and Jewish Family Experience in University Heights.
The development of the Davis homes marks the third “health and housing” project spearheaded by NRP in partnership with hospitals and nonprofits. The first, Residences at Career Gateway in Columbus, opened in 2018, and the second, Via Sana in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland, is scheduled to open in 2022.
The Glenville development is in partnership with University Hospitals, with its headquarters just 1 mile away. Glenville was a once-thriving Jewish community and Glenville High School was reportedly 90% Jewish at one time.
“It was very inspiring to drive up past the VA today and just see this incredible development into the Glenville community,” Dr. Dan Simon, president of academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer of UH, told the CJN. “I think we are very fortunate to be a part of it. Our founding legacy 156 years ago was ‘The needy are the most worthy,’ and this is our legacy – this is our DNA, which is to help the community.”
Simon is a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Park Synagogue and Beachwood Kehilla.
As part of the partnership, UH will offer health and wellness education and programming, open to the broader community, and NRP will develop a 2,800-square-foot Community Outreach Center.
The center will include a demonstration kitchen and Food for Life market to meet the needs of those facing food insecurity, programs for pregnant women and young mothers, programs for seniors, telehealth services, and workforce and financial literacy training.
The Davis, set to be completed next fall with early-leasing beginning in 2023, is located at the site of the former Harry E. Davis School and shares the same namesake. Davis was a native Clevelander who served four consecutive terms in the Ohio House before becoming the first African American member of the Cleveland Civil Service Commission and then serving as an Ohio state senator.
“It’s really looking at the whole experience of the individual who is living here,” Heller said. “Not just providing a roof over their head, but helping them and their families live a happy, healthy life, and the partnership with UH is going to help us achieve that.”