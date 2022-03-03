Jewish organizations held a round table discussion March 1 where they detailed a multi-pronged strategy in the United States, in Ukraine and elsewhere to help the at least 200,000 Jewish residents of the country amid Russia’s attack on their homeland.
The virtual meeting, which had more than 5,000 watching, included representatives of UJA, the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Jewish Federations of North America. Early in the meeting Mark B. Levin, executive vice chairman and CEO of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, read a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the groups.
The statement read, in part, “We are calling on all international friends of Ukraine for support and actions. We need more weapons in order to protect (our) children, our culture, our communities – we need the powerful support of the State of Israel. There are more than 6,000 Israelis still in our country and over 200,000 Jews in the vibrant Jewish community of Ukraine that needs your support.”
The speakers then laid out the support they will be providing. This includes financial support, which should soon include a federal aid package being introduced in Congress, as well as efforts to provide medical supplies and medical care, continue home care for homebound residents, provide evacuations and aliyah.
Amy A. B. Bressman, president of the UJA Federation of New York, first detailed the extent of financial support. She said UJA pledged $3 million Feb. 24, while JFNA has launched a $20 million emergency campaign.
“We have the resources and infrastructure to address multiple challenges whenever and wherever they occur,” she said. “Within hours of the initial attacks, federations around the country mobilized and responded. We are providing urgent financial support to our partners, joint distribution committee, JDC and the Jewish Agency, JAFI, who are actively working on behalf of all of us here in New York.”
Eric Goldstein, UJA Federation of New York’s CEO, later added that the Tisch family in New York pledged $2 million in additional support, noting that their family originally came from Ukraine and so the country and its Jewish community was particularly dear to them.
Roman Polonsky, The Jewish Agency for Israel’s managing director, told attendees within coming days his agency would distribute $1.5 million in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to each Jewish community and organization in the country. This work is especially personal for him as he was born in Ukraine, he said.
The federal government is also planning to provide aid to Ukraine, said Mark B. Levin, executive vice chairman and CEO of National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.
National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry “is now part of a working group of NGOs that are working alongside congressional staff to develop legislation for a massive humanitarian assistance package for Ukraine,” Levin said. “It is our hope that this will be introduced in a matter of days.”
Beyond money, which speakers later said can be provided in cash should the banking system collapse during the war, there are ongoing efforts to provide residents with food, water, medical care and supplies. This includes efforts to support homebound residents, said Stefan Oscar, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s executive director for its former Soviet Union operation.
“We have 16,000 people who are above 80 years old, half of them are Holocaust survivors,” he said, adding that food and medical supplies are paramount for them.
Meanwhile, groups like the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee are helping Jewish community members obtain visas and evacuate from the country, with some making aliyah to Israel.
Oscar said the most pressing needs are “food and basic supplies to the people, and also to help them to evacuate and find refuge.”
As part of the effort to evacuate Jews, Polonsky set up a hotline for those seeking aliyah and said there have been 5,000 requests in the last 72 hours as of March 1. Beyond aliyah, members of the Jewish community are being moved to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. What’s more, the European Union said Feb. 25 that any Ukrainian refugee can get a visa to stay in any EU country for up to three years, he said.
Mark Wilf, chair of JFNA’s board of trustees, closed out the meeting by thanking attendees on behalf of former Cleveland and Columbus resident Eric Fingerhut, JFNA’s president and CEO, and asking them to give what they could to support the Ukrainian Jewish community.
“As the rest of you, I found the updates we heard today truly meaningful – as well as deeply disturbing to know that there are 200,000 Jews now in the line of fire (and) is for all of us here today, a call to action,” he said.