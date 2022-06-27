In response to the implementation of Ohio’s “heartbeat” law, which bans abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy, several organizations announced plans to sue in state court “to ensure that Ohioans are able to exercise their rights protected by the Ohio Constitution,” according to a June 24 news release.
The ACLU, ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood Federation of America will file a lawsuit on behalf of Ohio’s abortion providers to protect the continuity of abortion care under the Ohio Constitution, the release states.
The “heartbeat” law has been on the books since 2019, but only took effect the afternoon of June 24. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sought and received permission from U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett to lift an injunction barring the law from taking effect based on the provisions of Roe v. Wade, the 1972 ruling which guaranteed constitutional rights to abortion across the country. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in a split decision the morning of June 24.
A joint statement from leaders from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, ACLU and ACLU of Ohio reads:
“The ramifications of today’s Supreme Court decision have been swift, devastating and real. The state’s request to vacate an injunction that blocked a 2019 abortion ban has been granted, and abortion after six weeks is now banned across the state of Ohio. Together, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure people can get the care they need. While we work to get patients the tools, resources and information to get out of state to access abortion if they can, we plan to quickly file a legal challenge in state court. The fight is not over. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that people can control their own medical decisions.”