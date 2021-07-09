The Grove Kosher Market will have a quiet opening July 21 in the afternoon at Oakwood Commons on Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid.
Rachel Yudewitz, COO of the Boca Raton, Fla.-based kosher supermarket company, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 8 the plan is to have a soft opening from noon to 6 p.m. July 22.
A list of times and events for that celebration will be available in coming days, Yudewitz said
“We’ll be doing a lot of raffles, we’ll be doing a lot of giveaways, we’ll have a face painter and all that kind of good stuff,” Yudewitz said.
She said not every department in the 40,000-square-foot building will open that day, and that a few departments won’t open, including the wine because it needs a liquor license, “but it’s coming.”
Yudewitz said the store is 75% staffed, and additional workers are sought for the meat department and in our kitchen prep area.”
The South Euclid store will be the sixth owned by Solomon Goldman, and it will be slightly larger than the flagship store in Boca Raton and comparable in size to the Southfield, Mich., store. Other Grove Kosher stores are in Delray Beach, Hollywood and Surfside, Fla.
Goldman’s company bought the unfinished building at a March 18, 2020, bankruptcy sale for $2 million. The sale included a 2.5-acre plot with a 40-space parking lot. The building was originally designed for use as a Seasons Kosher Supermarket. However, Seasons filed for bankruptcy in September 2018.
“We are just super excited to open,” Yudewitz said. “We cannot wait to be part of the community.”