The Grove Kosher Market has set a target opening date of July 19 at its Oakwood Commons location on Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid, according to company COO Rachel Yudewitz.
“We have not yet set our hours of operation,” Yudewitz emailed the Cleveland Jewish News June 22.
The store will be the sixth owned by Solomon Goldman, and it will be slightly larger than the flagship store in Boca Raton, Fla., and comparable in size to the store in Southfield, Mich., CFO Rotem Carmel and Yudewitz said.
Other Grove Kosher stores are in Delray Beach, Hollywood and Surfside, Fla.
The South Euclid location will have about 50 employees and offer a full line of prepared foods, including sushi and pizza, as well as produce, meat, fish, dairy and bakery items.