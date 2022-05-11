Park Synagogue men’s club and education department held its annual Yom Hashoah event April 25 with Dan Grunfeld, author of “By the Grace of the Game.”
Grunfeld is son of Ernie Grunfel, a former New York Knicks guard and NBA executive.
Grunfeld played professional basketball in Europe and Israel before turning his attention to writing and telling his family’s story from Romania before the Nazis invaded to Auschwitz ,where they lost multiple family members, and ultimately immigrating to the United States where they have pursued the American dream.
He told the audience stories and answered questions via Zoom about his book, written about his grandma Lily’s survival story, the family’s story of thriving through the trials and tribulations, and ups and downs of life.
The program was presented by Temple Sinai in Pittsburgh, Congregation Emanu-El of New York, Temple Emanu El in Orange, The Temple-Temple Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.