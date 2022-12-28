DSC_0141.JPG

Josephine Eichenberg, 6, and Ronit Eisenberg, 4, of Solon create a card for new immigrants to Greater Cleveland.

 CJN Photo / Bob Jacob

The Maltz Museum in Beachwood hosted its Christmas Day Can Can – “Give what you can, pay what you can” – on Dec. 25, where guests were asked to bring a canned good to donate or pay what they could for museum admission.

Once inside, they were able to view the newest exhibit, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.” The museum includes treasures and ritual objects in The Temple-Tifereth Israel gallery and stories about Jewish immigrant experiences.

Guests also could create greeting cards for immigrant families coming to Cleveland and play dreidel games.

PHOTOS: Maltz Museum's Christmas Day Can Can

