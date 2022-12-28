The Maltz Museum in Beachwood hosted its Christmas Day Can Can – “Give what you can, pay what you can” – on Dec. 25, where guests were asked to bring a canned good to donate or pay what they could for museum admission.
Once inside, they were able to view the newest exhibit, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.” The museum includes treasures and ritual objects in The Temple-Tifereth Israel gallery and stories about Jewish immigrant experiences.
Guests also could create greeting cards for immigrant families coming to Cleveland and play dreidel games.
Susan Romanoff of Bethesda, Md., donates cans for the price of admission to the Maltz Museum in Beachwood Dec. 25 during as the friends of Maltz Museum presented Christmas Day Can Can, “Give what you can, pay what you can.”
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Chaya Corbett, 11, of University Heights and Courtney Krieger, manager of education and outreach for the Maltz Museum, play the dredel game.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Traci Chernoff of downtown Cleveland drops cans in the collection bin toward the price of admission.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Sandy Spyke of Lyndhurst makes a card for new immigrants to the area.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Josephine Eichenberg, 6, and Ronit Eisenberg, 4, of Solon create a card for new immigrants to Greater Cleveland.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Maltz Museum managing director David Schafer empties the collection bin of donated cans.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Jonathan Heldman, 5, and Maya Heldman, 8, of Shaker Heights play the dreidel game.
CJN Photo / Bob Jacob
Dov Berman of Cleveland Heights and his children, Malki, 5, Rikki, 8, Tzippi, 6, and Chani, 10, prepare to see some of the exhibits at the Maltz Museum.