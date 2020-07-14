Dr. Heidi Gullett, medical director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, will receive its 2020 Family Physician of the Year Award from the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians.
The OAFP annually presents the award to an outstanding family physician who maintains high professional standards and service orientations, provides high-quality and family-centered continuing health care, and is an active member of their community.
“I feel that practicing family medicine provides a unique window into the personal toll that systemic conditions such as racism and poverty have on individuals,” Gullett said. “This perspective gained from continuity with patients over time allows family physicians to think about pragmatic ways to address social determinants of health and fight for health equity on multiple levels.”
Gullett has been practicing family medicine for 16 years. She attended the Wright State University School of Medicine in Fairborn, a Dayton suburb, and completed a combined residency in family medicine, public health and general preventative medicine at the Oregon Health and Science. At the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, she completed a faculty development fellowship to improve behavioral health skills for family medicine faculty.
She practices at the Neighborhood Family Practice Community Health Center and Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland. She also serves as the population health liaison with CWRU and has served as the COVID-19 incident commander. In addition, she is an associate professor in the Center for Community Health Integration and the department of family medicine and community health at CWRU. Gullet has also served as program director for the University Hospitals Public Health/General Preventive Medicine Residency Program and core faculty in the family medicine residency program.
“I think the secret to her success lies in her unpretentiousness and clear vision of a community where everyone, no matter their race, income, or social standing, has an equal shot at a healthy life,” said Terry Allan, health commissioner of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.