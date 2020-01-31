H&M and Brookfield Properties are bringing a 24,425-square foot expansion of the existing H&M store at Beachwood Place, as well as the Northeast Ohio debut of its new concept, H&M Home.
H&M Home, a concept that offers sustainable modern design, will provide shoppers with pieces of every room of their home. The property is the seventh in the country and only the second Brookfield property to feature the home goods store.
"As only the second property in the entire Brookfield Properties portfolio of 170+ retail locations to receive approval for this new addition, we are thrilled to work with H&M on this exciting expansion," Heidi Hanok, general manager of Beachwood Place, said in a press release. "H&M's investment will not only provide a positive new experience for our shoppers but benefit the region as the only location of its kind in the midwest."
In addition to the new H&M store, Beachwood Place is also welcoming the following stores: Zumies, JD Sports, Journeys Kids, Carters and Baja Bistro Tex-Mex Grille.
An opening date for the H&M expansion and concept, and other new establishments has not been announced yet, but a 2020 opening is projected.