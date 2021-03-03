For the second consecutive year, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland is planning a Scholarship Tribute Virtual Event in lieu of its annual dinner, called Stronger Than Ever. It will be at 7 p.m. March 7.
The event will be in tribute to Rabbi David S. and Sara Farkas and will honor Dr. Sam and Ruthie Salamon with the living memorial award. In addition, Dr. Rachel M. Garber will receive the Mendy Klein Community Service Award.
Charlie Harary will give opening remarks, Rabbi Elya Brudna will provide a blessing. Rabbi Simcha Z. Dessler, Hebrew Academy’s education director, will speak about the state of the school, and J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, will offer greetings.
“Much like the academy’s trademark in person annual dinners, the virtual event provides the broadest spectrum of the community an opportunity to celebrate 78 years of educational innovation and accomplishments,” Dessler said in a Feb. 25 email to the CJN. “It also enables the community to share the excitement and anticipation in the school’s soon to be completed transformational capital project which will be a jewel in the crown of our community. The event honors five fabulous communal activists who exemplify the vision, mission and heart of the academy, Ohio’s largest Jewish day school.”
A video, “Stronger Than Ever.” Dr. Louis Malcmacher will deliver the presidential address. Amir Jaffa will give a Vision 2020 update and Rabbi Yechiel Spero will offer a journey in time. Joey Newcomb will provide musical entertainment.
David Farkas was ordained at Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Baltimore and received his law degree from the University of Maryland. At FirstEnergy Corp. he is senior corporate counsel. The author of two books on the Bible and Midrash Rabbah, he lectures on topics of Jewish interest and is a longtime academy board member, a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland human resource development committee, and a past board member of Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights.
Sara Farkas graduated from Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood and attended Darchei Binah seminary in Jerusalem before graduating magna cum laude from Yeshiva University in New York City. She has a freelance bookkeeping practice. A co-founder of the academy PTA Fun Run, she has organized the academy’s Chinese auction and serves on the board of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood and on the academy’s budget committee. Their five boys are academy graduates or students.
When COVID-19 threatened to close schools, Garber joined with academy leadership to create a safe place to learn and work, according to Dessler. Garber attended University of Texas att Austin, followed by residency at Cleveland’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. She created University Suburban Pediatrics in South Euclid. She teaches at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland and serves as a medical preceptor for pediatrics for the CWRU physician assistant program and the Yale physician assistant program. Garber is a medical adviser and consultant for schools, camps and Jewish organizations. She and her husband, Feivel Schwartz, have six children and 10 grandchildren.
Sam and Ruthie Salamon are supporters of the academy and its Living Memorial Program. He is a longtime aacademy board member, and serves on the board of Congregation Zichron Chaim in Beachwood. Salamon is a graduate of Yeshiva Rabbi Jacob Joseph in Manhattan, N.Y., Yeshiva University High School for boys, Columbia College and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He founded the Cataract Eye Center of Cleveland. Ruthie Gelb Salamon attended Bais Yaakov of Kelly Street and Breuer’s Seminary in New York City for two years. A registered nurse, she was a substitute school nurse at the academy. Their three children are academy alumni and their Cleveland grandchildren are academy students.