The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland will host its 80th scholarship tribute dinner, Building Communities, Transforming Generations, March 20 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
The event will recognize 80 years of accomplishments for the school, an anchor in Cleveland’s Jewish community. During its decades-long history, 7,000 alumni have pursued virtually all fields of professions around the world, and for 80 years, the academy’s mission has been to instill in students a love of G-d, Torah and Eretz Yisrael, and to prepare them to achieve excellence in Torah and general knowledge, according to a news release.
The event will pay tribute to community leaders Ivan and Marilyn Soclof, who have been in the forefront of the school throughout its history. Ivan’s parents, Abe and Ada Soclof, were early supporters of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights. Ivan was in the first class when the school opened in 1943. He went on to serve as president and also chaired the school’s budget committee for decades. With the enrollment of Esther Soclof, great-grandchild of Ivan and Marilyn Soclof, the family became one of a handful of four-generation families currently at the academy, the release stated.
During the event, Gary Gross will accept the Mendy Klein Community Service Award. Gross was a friend of Mendy Klein’s and has made numerous contributions to the growth and betterment of the community. He has held multiple roles at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, including board chair. When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the closure of schools, Gross chaired the Federation’s emergency COVID relief committee, which ensured the stability and continuity of education in the community, working closely with Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director of the academy.
Rabbi Menachem Meisels, veteran educator at the Academy will receive the Alumnus Award. A national professional development presenter through Torah Umesorah, the national society for Hebrew day schools, he has trained hundreds of teachers across the country. Now retired from teaching at the academy after a 35-year tenure, he continues to provide education and inspiration for students and adults in the community, according to the release. Meisels is the son of Rabbi Josef Meisels, a veteran assistant principal at the academy.
The event culminates the academy’s scholarship campaign which has a goal of $2.236 million. The campaign ensures the academy’s longstanding policy to ensure a day school education to every child despite financial difficulties, according to the release.