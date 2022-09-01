US American Air Force officers carry the coffin of Israeli Olympic weightlifter David Berger inside a US air Force Starlifter cargo plane at the US Air Force base Fuerstenfeldbruck near Munich, Thursday September 7, 1972. The plane took off for Cleveland, Ohio, where Berger’s parents are waiting. Berger 28, was one of 11 Israeli hostages killed by terrorists late Tuesday night in a battle with West German police officers. Berger a native of Cleveland, immigrated to Israel two years ago and held dual citizenship.