To mark the 50th anniversary of the kidnapping and slaughter of 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team and others by a Palestinian terrorist group at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Hadassah has endorsed Congressional Resolution 1292, put forward by U.S. Reps. Shontel Brown of Cleveland, Brad Sherman of California and Burgess Owens of Utah, calling for a minute of silence at every Olympic Games going forward.
David Mark Berger of Shaker Heights was among those killed.
Hadassah President Rhoda Smolow and CEO Naomi Adler issued the following statement, which was included in a July 28 news release issued by Owens’ office:
“Hadassah shares the Olympic values of building a better and more peaceful world. A minute of silence should be part of the opening ceremony at every Olympic Games moving forward to remember the eleven Israeli Olympic team members brutally murdered by a Palestinian terrorist group during the 1972 Games in Munich and the police officer who died in the massacre.
“It is critical to never forget the victims of antisemitic and anti-Israel attacks. We thank Representative Owens, Representative Sherman, Representative Brown and the families of the victims for their leadership in advocating for a way to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and for continuing to fight antisemitism in all its forms.”