Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, has appointed Stephanie Brovenick as managing director of Hadassah Midwest – the geographical area encompassing the Cleveland chapter, and many others. Brovenick’s promotion was effective immediately.
Prior to taking on this new role, Brovenick was the senior manager of grassroots engagement. She has experience with volunteerism, which is a large part of Hadassah, and the Jewish community.
As managing director, Brovenick “oversees and partners with volunteers and staff” for the area, raises awareness of Hadassah and works within communities to raise funds to support the company and their mission. She also works with other members of the leadership team for Hadassah to serve different communities.
“I’m very fortunate to work with such dynamic, strong, exceptionally intelligent women who have such leadership skills,” said Brovenick. “We can accomplish almost anything together.”
Brovenick plans to work with the staff members to deepen the connection between Hadassah and the communities served throughout her time in the new position.
“The concept of connection is really evident,” said Brovenick. “I hope to continue to grow the connection to Hadassah for all of our members, reach out to new and younger members and support our mission.”
Brovenick also plans on being more involved with the Cleveland area after the Greater Cleveland chapter was absorbed by the Central States region in 2015 – the Cleveland area was merged with the Greater Detroit region in 2019.
“We’re looking forward to reaching out and reengaging with them,” she said. “We’re always moving forward.”
In May, Brovenick and other leaders of Hadassah came to Cleveland for Jayco events. In addition to this, Brovenick and members of the Central States region leadership team plan to host an event at Temple Israel Ner Tamid for Clevelanders in August.
“Cleveland is very near and dear to my hear,” said Mandy Garver, president of Hadassah Greater Detroit. “We’re having one of our first events in Cleveland in a while. It’s to bring in people who probably haven’t been together for a while in Cleveland.”
This event is the start of what Garver thinks will be “a lot of what we’re going to be doing with Cleveland.” Garver and Brovenick plan to work together to breathe more life into the Cleveland chapter of Hadassah.
“Stephanie provides so much support for everything that we want to do in the region,” Garver said. “I think that that the interchange and the relationship that we have can’t help but strengthen the ties that we have with Cleveland.”
Garver is looking forward to working with members of Cleveland Hadassah, along with Brovenick and other leadership members, and planning more events to take place in the community.
“We can’t wait to work with Cleveland Hadassah and reenergize and reinvigorate people who are really, very committed,” she said. “It was just more a matter of having actual events taking place; there wasn’t so much happening. And we’re hoping to really engage by coming in personally and getting them involved again.”
Lydia Kacala is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.