Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP will extend its lease at 200 Public Square, home of the firm’s Cleveland office, the firm announced in a news release May 5.
“Public Square is, in many ways, Cleveland’s front door,” said Stanley R. Gorom III, Hahn Loeser’s CEO and managing partner. “Our decision to keep our offices in the heart of the city for at least the next decade, is evidence of our commitment to and the confidence in, the revitalization and continued growth of Cleveland’s downtown.”
Craig Owen White, the managing partner of the Cleveland office, said in the release that the firm has retained Vocon, a noted Cleveland-based architect and design firm, to help it re-imagine the firm’s offices on the 27th and 28th floors of the downtown tower.
White noted that Hahn Loeser was founded in 1920 and has significantly grown the firm at 200 Public Square location since 1991, when the building was known as the BP Tower. He said that the firm will collaborate with Vocon and the current owner of 200 Public Square to “forge a deeper connection between our workers, the downtown community, our clients and all those who pass through Public Square.”
“We are honored to continue the great relationship with Hahn Loeser as the longest tenured tenant at 200 Public Square,” said Robert Hyman, managing director-asset management, at DRA Advisors LLC. “We consider ourselves very fortunate to have this prestigious law firm occupying space in our building and look forward to the continuation of this mutually beneficial relationship for many years to come.”