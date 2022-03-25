Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim has been named chair of the Israel Bonds rabbinic advisory council, the first woman to hold this position.
Haim, a Reform rabbi, will serve in this national role for two years and will lead 70 rabbis from the United States and Canada. The chair position rotates every two years between Reform, Conservative and Orthodox rabbis and was last served by Rabbi Sam Klibanoff, an Orthodox rabbi from Livingston, N.J.
“I’m excited to start my role as the chair,” Haim told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I have the opportunity to meet with rabbis in the Reform, Conservative, Orthodox and Reconstructionist movements and be involved in helping them to strengthen the presence of Israel Bonds in their communities.”
The Beachwood resident is the creator of Celebrating Jewish Life in Cleveland and is involved with Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. She is also is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Haim was elected two years ago to be the vice chair of Israel Bonds, with the expectation that she would then take over the chair position.
“We take great pride in Rabbi Rosie Haim’s appointment, indicating Cleveland’s strong commitment to strengthening the state of Israel,” Steven Greenberg, Israel Bonds Cleveland general chairman, wrote in an email to the CJN. “Rabbi Rosie is another example of Cleveland contributing great leaders to our national support for Israel Bonds.”
Haim’s historic appointment as the first woman to chair the rabbinic advisory council coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first women rabbis to be ordained in the United States. Sally Priesand of Cleveland was the first woman rabbi ordained by a rabbinical seminary in the U.S.
“I think it’s very humbling to be part of a milestone like this,” Haim said. “I’m really honored to have this role at this particular time to celebrate women’s involvement in Israel Bonds, really since its inception.”
Prior to being appointed chair, Haim has been involved with Israel Bonds for 30 years – as a purchaser, as a rabbi bringing speakers to her previous synagogue, and attending several rabbinic missions with Israel Bonds. She credited Thomas Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, for her involvement with the organization over the years. Her whole family is committed to it, and she said, “It’s really a family affair.”
Lockshin wrote in an email to the CJN, “I am thrilled Rabbi Rosie was chosen to be the new chair of the Israel Bonds national rabbinic advisory council. You couldn’t find a rabbi more dedicated or a greater advocate for Israel Bonds. Rabbi Rosie is perfectly suited to engaging rabbis of all denominations to increase Israel Bonds participation. Rabbi Rosie and her husband, Marshall, are high-level investors themselves who strongly believe in Israel Bonds’ mission of supporting every aspect of Israel’s economy.”
A transition ceremony was held March 9 in Livingston, N.J., with Rabbi Marty Pasternak, the national director of the Israel Bonds synagogue division, and former chair Rabbi Sam Klibanoff, as Haim formally assumed her new role.
“Rabbi Haim has been a member of our rabbinic lay leadership for a number of years,” Pasternak told the CJN. “We know her deep love for Israel and her strong support for Israel Bonds. She will be an inspiring, smart and passionate leader of the rabbinic advisory council. We are excited for her tenure to begin.”
Haim said the ceremony was supposed to be held in Jerusalem on an Israel Bonds rabbinic mission, but due to COVID-19, the mission was delayed.
“One of the special ways that Israel Bonds can be involved in Jewish communal life is really to celebrate the milestones of people’s lives,” Haim said.
She added while this appointment is a milestone for her, other milestones that could involve an Israel bonds investment may be a baby naming and bris ceremony, bar or bat mitzvah, and wedding.
“I hope that synagogues and community organizations will use Israel Bonds as a way of making investments and their donations to the sacred institutions that help support Israel,” Haim said. “So, I see my role as helping to strengthen that language that Israel Bonds belongs at all of our simchas and in our engagement with tzedakah, whether it’s on an individual basis, in our congregation or in the community.”