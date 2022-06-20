Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, first female chair of the Israel Bonds national rabbinic advisory council, will be honored by Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division at a June 29 sponsors luncheon at Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
Cleveland Women’s Division chair Lydia Yomtovian Frankel told the Cleveland Jewish News that honoring Haim was an easy decision.
“As a woman, I felt it was so appropriate to honor her,” she said. “Rabbi Haim has been a leader in our community for so many years and a huge advocate for the State of Israel. We went to AIPAC together and I’ve had long discussions with her whole family. She’s a great role model as an advocate for Israel and the Jewish community. Rabbi Haim is just a tremendous person, both locally and nationally, and we have her right here in our own back yard. It’s a privileged to honor her.”
Thomas Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds Ohio and Kentucky, mirrored those statements.
“Rabbi Haim shares our mission at Israel Bonds – to help Israel remain strong and vibrant,” he told the CJN. “Israel Bonds is nonpartisan and Rabbi Haim has an unconditional love for Israel and the Jewish people.”
He explained the decision to honor Haim was due to her years of accomplishments, both personally and for the Jewish people. With Israel bonds starting at $36 online, Lockshin added the purpose of Israel Bonds, the Women’s Division and the rabbinic council is to encourage investment in Israel bonds and to support the Jewish state.
“Rabbi Haim agreed to be honored in order to inspire investment in Israel bonds,” he said.
Haim, who also created the religious holiday subscription service Celebrating Jewish Life, told the CJN that the honor is “very exciting.”
“I’m also just so humbled by the attention,” Haim said. “It’s a nice position to be in. I’m so excited to be the chairperson of the Israel Bonds National Rabbinic Advisory Council - and it’s so nice this program is acknowledging it.”
Haim said she’s purchased Israel bonds for as “long as I can remember,” noting it was also important to her parents too.
“I think the name ‘Israel bonds’ says everything about it - about my connection to this organization, as Israel is a very big part of my identity and the work I do to support Israel is very important to me,” she said. “I see Israel as the aspect of Jewish identity that should bond us as a people.”
Another thing that fuels her passion for Israel bonds is that the organization, and the bonds themselves, are “multi-dimensional” and engage Jews across denominations.
“That is a really important part of how I feel about being Jewish,” Haim said. “The strength in our community is in the multiplicity of our denominations.”
In thanking Lockshin for his “continued encouragement and support,” Haim said she can’t wait for the event.
“I’m so excited to see everyone, and so happy we will be able to come together in support of Israel,” she said.
The lunch event will also include a keynote by Asaf Romirowsky, an expert on the Abraham Accords, Israel and the BDS movement. An update on the division’s activities will also be given.
“This will energize our Women’s Division and get everyone back to reconnecting and feeling part of their community,” Frankel said, adding tables will be spread out and seating will be limited at each table due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.