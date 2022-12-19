In celebration of his 55th birthday, Shelby Hersh challenged himself to complete 55 consecutive pull-ups with the hope of raising $55,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Earning the reputation of a local pull-up king over the years, Hersh first attempted 50 consecutive pull-ups for his 50th birthday, but fell short. As he welcomed guests into his hair salon, Jo Hair, in Beachwood Dec. 13, Hersh pushed himself above and beyond his original goal as he completed over 60 consecutive pull-ups.
“It’s just something I’ve always been good at,” Shelby Hersh told the Cleveland Jewish News about his reputation for pull-ups. “I’ve always had a pull-up bar at work, and I’ve had a challenge if anybody could beat me, they could have a free haircut.”
The only stipulation of his challenge is that he gets to go second, and he can always do one more than the customer, he said. Hersh, a resident of Orange and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, has owned Jo Hair for 19 years.
Years ago, Hersh said he could do about half the number of pull-ups, but began to push himself and become good at them. About six months ago, he decided to attempt his birthday challenge once again, this time with his son, Julian, training by his side.
Julian Hersh attempted the challenge first, aiming for about 54 pull-ups – for double his age – and successfully completing 55. With a list of excuses prepped and ready in case he did not succeed, Shelby Hersh stepped up to the plate next to “knock out about 60, and then four more mediocre ones,” he said.
As his son inspired and pushed him during training, Shelby Hersh took inspiration from his father, Albert Hersh, as he chose the charity he wanted to support.
“My dad was in the military, and he was in a concentration camp. He’s a survivor,” he said, adding that luckily he was not wounded while serving in the Korean War, but was wounded in Auschwitz, where he lost his mother, two sisters and friends and family.
“He speaks all over,” Shelby Hersh said of his father. “So, that also was an inspiration as well. My dad and my son.”
While he shared that he considered supporting a Jewish charity, he said he decided to support something American when he found the Wounded Warrior Project.
“I just feel so bad for people who have tried to protect us and really are suffering,” Shelby Hersh said.
To raise the money for the Wounded Warrior Project, Shelby Hersh has organized a fundraiser on gofundme. To donate, visit bit.ly/3HznxEj.