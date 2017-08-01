Jim Brown has gone from the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to the Holy Land.
Brown, 81, is a former Cleveland Browns running back, actor and humanitarian through his Amer-I-Can organization, and he visited Israel June 15, along with 17 other Hall of Famers and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who organized the trip, called “Touchdown in Israel II.” It was the second time in three years Kraft funded a trip to Israel, and it was Brown’s second visit to the country, having visited once in the 1980s.
Brown has been back in the United States for more than a month after his weeklong visit to Israel but said he remains impressed with the attitude of the Israeli people.
“It’s something that I was impressed with when I went many years ago to Israel and then this time,” Brown told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was the people, the Israelis as a people. And with me being a competitor and being American and always fighting for freedom, equality and justice, I was so impressed with the attitude of the people. The determination, the resolve, the courtesy. It was very, very impressive.”
Brown said he hasn’t had a lot of interaction with the Cleveland Jewish community, at least formally, but he has a lot of respect for it.
“I use the example of the Jewish people to a lot of African-American young people in this country,” he said. “The history of the Jewish people is tremendously impressive, to have a culture that works together to overcome all the kinds of atrocities you could have and to be a vibrant people at this particular time. I’ve always pointed out to my African-American partners that if the African-American community emulated some of those principles, we would be much further ahead.”
He praised Kraft, the longtime Jewish NFL owner, for organizing the trip, which also included Hall of Famers Ron Yary, Andre Tippett, Roger Staubach, John Stallworth, Bruce Smith, Mike Singletary, Andre Reed, Joe Montana, Willie Lanier, Joe Greene, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, Dave Casper, Cris Carter, Jerome Bettis, Lem Barney and Aeneas Williams, as well as Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker.
“Bob Kraft is a true supporter of Israel and a wonderful human being,” Brown said. “He made the trip so great for all of us and he’s really a true believer in the Holy Land and all the things that surround it.”
The trip began in Tel Aviv, and included stops at Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Capernaum and the Dead Sea. The group also saw a “tech expo,” showcasing the work of a few Israeli technology companies, and visited Grundman Stadium in Ramat HaSharon, where the Hall of Famers were treated to an exhibition of American football in Israel. Brown said American football in Israel seems to be “quite popular.”
“That was quite impressive,” he said of the exhibition.
Brown also shared his thoughts on the state of the Browns, who suffered through a 1-15 season in 2016 and added defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick in the NFL Draft.
“I think (the Browns) had a real fine draft,” Brown said. “I like the youngster that was chosen No. 1. I think Myles is going to bring a lot of talent – and attitude with that talent to Cleveland. I think that basically they have done a good job and are almost ready to start a new era in a positive way.”
Brown doesn’t think the Browns are ready for a playoff spot just yet, though.
“I’ll tell you what’s interesting about the National Football League,” Brown said. “You have a structure where if you make a few good moves and you get a good quarterback, you can make the playoffs. So, having won only one game seems like a disaster, might take us 20 years to make the playoffs, but I don’t look at it that way. I look at the draft we had, and if we can really decide on a quarterback, I think we can have a playoff berth within one or two years. That’s the way the league is structured, you can really improve if you have a good draft and get a couple key players.”
He also said he supports Browns head coach Hue Jackson.
“Our coach is quite a guy and I support him, Mr. Hue Jackson, and I think in a couple years or so, we’ll be seeing some better results,” he said.
Brown said besides following and advising the Browns, he stays active with his Amer-I-Can program, which stresses individual responsibility and life management skills to help young people become successful.
“My presence is always around Cleveland, I never go too far away,” Brown said.