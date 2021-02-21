Hospice of the Western Reserve will launch a $3.25 million Care Solutions Center, the organization announced Feb. 16.
The center, made possible through a $2 million gift from the James and Angela Hambrick Foundation, and matching grants from the Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Foundation and The Kevin and Eleanor Smith Foundation, will expand access to hospice and palliative care within the nonprofit’s 10-county Northern Ohio service area, according to a news release.
“We are so grateful to James and Angela Hambrick for their vision and their support,” Laura Rayburn, president of the Hospice of the Western Reserve Foundation, said in a news release. “Their gift not only allowed us to immediately begin the construction and implementation of this transformational project, it also made it possible for us to raise the full amount required to bring the Care Solutions Center into operation. We are deeply appreciative to all three foundations for their ongoing generous support of our mission in the community.”
The Hambricks have been longtime supporters of the nonprofit’s mission, the release said.
“Angela and I have seen firsthand the life-changing impact of Hospice of the Western Reserve’s care for patients and families,” James Hambrick said in the release. “We are honored that our gift will play a key role in helping more families quickly and easily access the quality care everyone deserves through the advanced capabilities of this innovative Care Solutions Center.”