Concerns about illness from COVID-19 have driven shoppers to begin stockpiling hand sanitizer, and two Akron-based companies have partnered to fight the disease, a decision that has caused a run on supplies.
GOJO Industries, headquartered in downtown Akron and manufacturer of Purell hand sanitizer, recognized the demand for its product and provided limited amounts of the hand sanitizer to Acme Fresh Market shoppers with customer loyalty cards. Akron-based Acme has 16 locations throughout Summit County and one in Parma.
The Akron Beacon Journal reported March 4 customers with Acme cards were able to purchase up to three eight-ounce bottles of Purell once a week, while supplies last. Rather than being on store shelves, the Purell products were available in the store pharmacies or customer service counters.
As of March 10, Purell was no longer available in Acme stores.
In an email to the CJN, Katie Swartz, vice president of marketing for Albrecht Grocery Co., Acme’s Akron-based parent company, said Acme will continue to work with GOJO and its other vendor partners to bring the products into the stores as quickly as possible.
Samantha Williams, GOJO’s corporate communications senior director, told the CJN in an email that the company has increased production significantly.
“Our GOJO team members are working hard to ensure people have the Purell and GOJO products they need,” Williams said. “We have a demand surge preparedness team that runs in the background all the time, who have been fully activated and are coordinating our response to the increase in demand.”