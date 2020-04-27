Rabbi Benny Wolff, the Chabad rabbi who helped to rebuild Jewish life in Hanover, Germany, died April 24 at age 43. He was the brother-in-law of Rabbi Zushe Greenberg of Solon Chabad in Solon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his funeral was attended only by immediate family. They were joined by more than 12,000 people watching on Zoom and YouTube live
Fifteen years ago, Wolff came to Hanover, which was once home to a thriving Jewish community. Rabbi Nathan Marcus Adler, who later became 5th Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, called Hanover home. When World War II started, the city was home to 20 Jewish social and religious agencies.
Following the Holocaust, almost nothing was left. Inspired by the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe to reach out to every Jew, Wolff and his wife, Sternie, rebuilt the Jewish community.
“He was the type of person that was so kind and genuine, that just being in his presence, made you want to be kinder and nicer,” Greenberg wrote in an email to the CJN. “He brought joy to everyone he met. The mayor of Hanover called him the most important Jew in the city.
“It is fitting that he was buried in Hanover, the only rabbi to be buried there since the Holocaust, in the week of Yom Hashoa. His resting place in Hanover is a testament to his family’s permanent commitment to the Hanover Jewish community.”
Chanee Raichik, the director of Chabad at Ohio University in Athens, is his niece and was a counselor in the Jewish day camp of Hanover in 2014 and stayed in the Wolff’s home.
“Benny was the nicest person I ever met,” she wrote to the CJN. “He greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. He and my aunt were like parents to many Russian refugees who came to Germany with no family. Seeing their work up close inspired me to start our work with the students of Ohio University just a few months later.”
Yana Sheps remembered arriving in Hanover as an immigrant.
“I arrived in Hanover in 1996 and was longing to have a rabbi in our city for almost 10 years,” she wrote to the CJN. “Until Rabbi Benny came. He was an enthusiastic rabbi who built a beautiful community here. This is such a big loss, a real tragedy, I heard his young sons saying kaddish during the funeral and it was so heartbreaking.”
Wolff was named after his great-grandfather, Benyamin Wolff, who escaped Nazi Germany together with his family.
In addition to his wife, Wolff is survived by eight children.
A memorial fund has been established to heklp his family. To donate, visit bit.ly/2xUD14F.