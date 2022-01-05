HaRav Moshe Meir Garfunkel, senior rabbi of Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights and an early proponent of haredi observance in University Heights and Beachwood, died Dec. 31 erev Shabbos in Lakewood, N.J. He was 74.
“He was the founding rabbi of the heimish community, and he brought in the first kollel and subsequently others,” Rabbi Alexander Charlop, spiritual leader of Zichron Chaim, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 3. “He covered the spectrum. He could relate to all types of people.”
A daf yomi or page-a-day Talmud study Garfunkel led in Beachwood 39 years ago sparked his move to University Heights and the subsequent founding of Congregation Zichron Chaim by residents who “resolved to create an old-world style minyan, with strict adherence to the Shulchan Aruch (code of Jewish law) and customs based upon the founders’ European backgrounds,” Zichron Chaim’s website reads.
Garfunkel is remembered as exceedingly learned.
“Cleveland’s Jewish community lost a remarkable rabbi and an erudite Torah scholar in Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, education director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, wrote in a Jan. 3 email to the CJN. “His vision for his shul and its congregants developed a small, fledgling shul into one of the community’s most vibrant Orthodox synagogues. Together with his wife, Vivian, a gifted educator in her own right, they raised a beautiful family of which he was exceedingly proud and, together, they raised the banner of Judaism bringing generations of families closer to their heritage. He will be fondly remembered by the many people whose lives he touched.”
Harry M. Brown, a friend and founder of Zichron Chaim, said Garfunkel was able to befriend people of three generations simultaneously – immigrants who may have been Holocaust survivors, their children and grandchildren.
“He had a natural charm,” Brown told the CJN Jan. 3 ”People wanted to be close to him and with him. He was engaging. He was sensitive to people’s needs. He was empathetic to their challenges and struggles. That’s an unusual combination.”
Rebbetzin Vivian Garfunkel, his wife, said he had an open-door policy, taking questions from Jews throughout Cleveland and handling them discretely.
When he officiated life-cycle events, he was there as “not only a rabbi, but also a friend,” she told the CJN Jan. 4. “He was very humble. He never demanded respect. He engendered respect just by who he was.”
She said Zichron Chaim was unusual in that it attracted observant Jews from many streams.
“The premise of the shul was Torah and tefillah,” she said.
Garfunkel studied Talmud daily, rising early in the morning and going to the mikvah prior to engaging in that practice, his sons Rabbi Shmuel Garfunkel of Jerusalem and Rabbi Benzion Garfunkel of Lakewood, N.J. said at his funeral in Jerusalem Jan. 3. He studied kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, as well.
Born in Bucharest Aug. 1, 1947, Garfunkel was the child of Dora (Eisenkraft) and Benzion Garfunkel, who immigrated to the United States when Moshe Garfunkel was 5 in the early 1950s.
Benzion Garfunkel worked as a manager for a department store. Dora stayed home to raise her son.
Moshe Garfunkel first went to the day school that later became known as Arie Crown Hebrew Day School in the Skokie suburb of Chicago, and just after his bar mitzvah studied at Telshe Yeshiva in Wickliffe in 1960.
While he was at Telshe Yeshiva, his mother wrote him daily letters of guidance, said Rabbi Leivel Scheinbaum, who knew Garfunkel since childhood and was a classmate there.
“He was the only child and the apple of his parents’ eyes,” Scheinbaum told the CJN Jan. 3. “They focused their entire life on him and seeing him achieve what he was capable of achieving.”
When it came to rabbinics, his sons said their father was a child prodigy.
At Telshe Yeshiva, he emulated every rabbi and received ordination there, consulting with and later receiving further ordination from Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, who was a leading authority on Jewish law, or halachah.
Through a shidduch, he met the former Vivian (Chaya) Zupnik from Crown Heights in Brooklyn, N.Y., whom he married Oct. 27, 1970, in Brooklyn. The two were married 51 years, at first living in Euclid and later in University Heights. They moved to Lakewood, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2020, to be closer to their children.
In addition to his wife, he leaves Rabbi Benzion (Noemi) Garfunkel of Lakewood, Rabbi Yisroel (Frumi) Garfunkel of Lakewood, Rabbi Shmuel (Raizy) Garfunkel of Jerusalem, Rabbi Avrohom Menachem (Faigie) Garfunkel of Toronto, Rochel Shoshana (Dovid) Metzger of Lakewood, Rabbi Yitzchok (Shifra) Garfunkel of Lakewood, Rabbi Chaim Shimon (Sarah) Garfunkel of Lakewood, Leah Yocheved (Aaron) Mueller of Lakewood and Rabbi Yosef Dovid (Toby) of Lakewood.
There were funerals in Lakewood Jan. 2 and in Jerusalem Jan. 3, with burial at Har HaMenuchot in Jerusalem.
In his memory, donations may be made to Congregation Zichron Chaim, 2203 S. Green Road, University Heights, OH 44121.