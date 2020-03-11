Cleveland State University, on spring break this week, is considering next steps for stemming the spread of coronavirus including canceling its summer abroad programs and limiting spectators at sporting events.
In a March 10 urgent message to the CSU community posted on its website, Harlan Sands, president, explained the process.
"Many of you have heard that other colleges and universities are stopping in-person classes on campus and moving to remote content delivery options," he wrote. "We have been in direct contact with Governor DeWine and applaud his leadership - his recommendations are important to us. Given that all our students are on spring break this week and not on campus, we are taking a very deliberate and informed approach to how we would do this since, unlike some other locations, many of our students do not have personal computers and some lack remote access to the internet."
Sands said that CSU is working to ensure that every student can continue to study if CSU moves to an online approach.
"Our provost is working closely with deans, chairs and faculty leaders to use this week - while students are gone - to develop plans to ensure that all our students, not just those fortunate enough to have personal computers and remote internet access, can continue their education and we can deliver on our commitment to provide them the best educational experience possible," he wrote. "It is more than just saying we will move to online and remote content delivery; it is making sure that we can deliver on our 'Engaged Learning' promise the way we deliver on our promise each and every day in the classroom. We will share our plans later this week, along with more information on how we will approach the remainder of the spring semester."
He wrote, "Please know that we will never put the health, well-being or safety of our CSU community at risk."
Sands went on to say that CSU is taking some of the same steps that other colleges and universities in Ohio have taken: canceling funded overseas travel, limiting spectators at this week's NCAA swimming event and developing guidelines for persons at risk.
"Thank you again for your understanding and your patience as we work through this unprecedented public health challenge," he wrote in closing. " Only together, as a community, will we get through this.".