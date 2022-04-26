Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands will step down as president following a conversation between Sands and the university’s board of trustees, according to an April 26 news release.
Laura Bloomberg, CSU’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, was named president.
Both parties agreed “it was best that Sands and the university part ways over differences regarding how the university should be led in the future,” the release said.
“The board recognizes that CSU has made significant advances during Sands’ tenure and is on solid footing,” David Reynolds, board chairman, said in the release. “Over time, however, it has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward. We thank President Sands for his contributions to CSU during his tenure and wish him well.”
Sands was named CSU’s seventh president in 2018. He will remain available to facilitate the transition through June 24. The university recently unanimously voted in March to extend his contract through June 2026. It was set to expire in June 2023.
“The opportunity to serve our faculty, staff, and students during the last four years – given all that we have faced together in these unprecedented times – has been the highlight and defining experience of my 20+ year academic career,” Sands said in the release. “What we accomplished together to keep our campus safe during a pandemic, grow enrollments, develop and implement ground-breaking student success initiatives, build partnerships, expand our faculty and bring new investors on board is a credit to the great work that you have done to make CSU what it is today. It has been a true privilege to serve as president of CSU, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of our very special community.”
Bloomberg, who is a nationally recognized leader in public and global policy education, became provost and senior vice president for academic affairs on Sept. 1, 2021, following a national search. She previously served eight years as dean and associate dean of the Hubert H. Humphrey school of public affairs at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Bloomberg holds a doctoral degree in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota, master’s degrees in psychometrics and educational psychology from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in special education from St. Cloud State University.
“We are very pleased that in Dr. Bloomberg we have an energetic, dynamic and highly qualified academic leader already within our ranks who is exceedingly prepared to lead this university as it emerges from a very challenging period,” Reynolds said in the release. “During her relatively brief tenure at CSU, she has quickly demonstrated her ability to work well with faculty and students, as well as excellent external relations and fund-raising skills.”
Over her 24-year tenure at the University of Minnesota, Bloomberg’s research focused on community-based leadership, program evaluation, public value creation, cross-cultural dialogue and educational policy. Under her leadership, the Humphrey School achieved and sustained a top 10 U.S. News & World Report ranking for public affairs schools, launched three new successful intercollegiate degrees, tripled its community-engaged research portfolio and diversified the student body, faculty and administration, the release said.
Bloomberg also led the global expansion of the Humphrey School, established a national pathway program for college students underrepresented in public policymaking, launched an internationally-focused human rights degree and developed the Mandela Washington Fellowship program to support young leaders from countries across Africa. She also led the Humphrey School’s $20 million “Leading Together” fundraiser, the release said.
“Since moving to Cleveland last summer my husband Jon and I have been warmly welcomed and we have come to feel very much at home in this community as we transplant our Midwestern roots,” Bloomberg said in the release. “I have been inspired by the fundamental strengths and resiliency of both the community and this university, and I look forward to a very exciting future together.”