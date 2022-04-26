Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands will step down following a conversation between Sands and the university’s board of trustees, according to an April 26 press release.
Laura Bloomberg, CSU’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, was named his successor as president, according to the April 26 release.
Both parties agreed “it was best that Sands and the university part ways over differences regarding how the university should be led in the future,” the release said.
Sands was named CSU’s seventh president in 2018. He will remain available to facilitate the transition through June 24. The university unanimously voted in March to extend his contract through June 2026. It was set to expire in June 2023.
This story will be updated.