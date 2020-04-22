Harry Scharf was a man who loved his country and his country loved him back.
He passed away peacefully at home in Orange on April 20 after 90 years of serving his country, building a loving family, becoming a hardworking businessman for organizations like the Cleveland Jewish News and making people laugh with his unique sayings.
“My dad was from a very patriotic family where his father and all his brothers served in the Navy,” said Michael Scharf, one of Harry Scharf’s sons and dean of Case Western Reserve University School of Law. “He followed in their footsteps. He was fiercely patriotic; he just loved our country and instilled in my brother and I that same kind of passion.”
After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Harry Scharf left his hometown of Pittsburgh to join the U.S. Navy, where he was a communication and crypto officer aboard the USS Pocono during the Korean War. He then served as a U.S. Navy Reserve officer for 22 years following his discharge from active duty and retired with the rank of commander.
“On the Fourth of July, my dad would pull out this giant U.S. flag that he had on a big flag pole, and he would play John Philip Sousa,” Michael Scharf recalled from growing up in Shaker Heights. “He would march my brother, Jim, and I when we were tiny kids around in his old Navy outfits that were way too big for us. The Fourth of July, Veterans Day, those were his favorite times.”
He was also a successful businessman for more than 40 years, his son said. His last job before retirement was general manager of the CJN from 1985 to 1996, and this was the job in which he unexpectedly learned from the most, his son said. He was surrounded by an all-woman staff, and he changed his Navy-like business persona. Under his guidance, Michael Scharf said his father grew the CJN by three times.
“As he worked for the Cleveland Jewish News, he adopted a much more liberal view, which was consistent with my mom, the social worker, and my brother’s and my views,” said Michael Scharf, a resident of Pepper Pike. “When he was in the business world, he was kind of like how he was in the Navy where he was a little tough and loud. He was definitely not that way at the Cleveland Jewish News. I think that experience was a really eye-opening, transformative one for him in his final years. He told me of all the jobs he had, his at the Cleveland Jewish News was the very best one at the end of his career – he just loved it.”
Scharf also served as president of the American Jewish Press Association.
He took being put on dialysis 17 years ago with determination, allowing him to both survive and make sure he was caught up on the newest mystery novels during the process.
“His dad died at age 65 of a heart condition, and my dad always thought that he was going to die early,” his son said. “He would live each day like it was just an extra day. One of his sayings he used to have was in the morning, he would wake up and he’d put his left foot down, his right foot down and he’d stand up. If he was standing, it was going to be a good day.”
Scharf was an avid oil painter who took creative risks to discover why the greats didn’t take them, his son said.
He was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, a fan of old war movies, husband of 62 years, storyteller and volunteer docent at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
“He was just a really warm person and full of spirit,” Michael Scharf said.
A private service was held April 22 at Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.