Craig Hassall was named president and CEO of Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. He will replace CEO Gina Vernaci, who is retiring.
Hassall has held senior roles in performing arts management at different venues, including his current role as Royal Albert Hall chief executive, according to a news release.
“Craig is a visionary and innovator who brings unmatched ability in operations, a broad, international experience base and deep relationships across the performing arts industry,” Amy Brady, chair of the Playhouse Square board of trustees, said in the release. “We are thrilled to bring one of the world’s top artistic leaders to Cleveland as we continue to build on our position of strength and expand our local, national and international impact.”
Playhouse Square has the largest touring Broadway season ticket base in North America, the release stated.
“Playhouse Square is a dynamic, visionary organization with a great history of accomplishment and leadership in the performing arts industry,” Hassall said in the release. “It’s poised to play an even bigger role and I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Board of Trustees and this talented staff to take Playhouse Square to the next level.”
Hassall will relocate to the Cleveland area in 2023, after completing the Christmas season with Royal Albert Hall.