Hathaway Brown School, Laurel School and University School are collaborating to offer expanded transportation options for students throughout 33 Greater Cleveland communities beginning in the 2020- 21 school year.
Families whose children attend more than one of these schools will be able to use one transportation service. This expanded transportation access will complement bus service offered from many public school districts.
Transportation to the three independent schools will be available to and from the following communities: Aurora, Avon, Avon Lake, Bainbridge Township, Bath, Bay Village, Brecksville, Broadview Heights, Chagrin Falls, Cleveland (Downtown), Cleveland (University Circle), Cleveland Heights, Concord Township, Copley, Coventry, East Cleveland, Edgewater, Garfield Heights, Gates Mills, Hudson, Independence, Kirtland, Lakewood, Mentor, North Royalton, Richfield, Rocky River, Solon, Strongsville, Twinsburg, Westlake, Willoughby and Willoughby Hills.
“The safety and well-being of our students are the top priorities for all of our schools,” Ann V. Klotz, head of Laurel School, said. “This new collaboration brings additional safety features to our transportation offerings, like an electronic attendance system and the ability to track buses by GPS, adding greater peace of mind to parents who entrust us with their children each day.”
Fran Bisselle, head of school at Hathaway Brown, said, “Partnering with other schools helps to fill the buses and allows us to lower our carbon footprint, which is important as we each consider being good stewards of environmental and other resources. In the long run, this collaborative should benefit not only our student riders, but also the broader community.”
University School Head of School Patrick Gallagher, said, “We want to make our schools as accessible as possible, and our schools are even better thanks to our expanded geographic reach. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with Hathaway Brown and Laurel to make our schools available to as many boys, girls, and families of Northeast Ohio as possible.”