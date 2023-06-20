The robotics team from Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights was the only all-girls’ robotics team at the high school level in Northeast Ohio and the Fighting Unicorns enjoyed an accomplishment-filled season.
The team’s recent accomplishment includes finishing 14th place out of 75 teams in its division at the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, championships from April 19 to April 22 in Houston. For the second half of the tournament, it was a playoff-based schedule in which the team was picked to participate in the “third playoff alliance.” For this portion of the tournament, it placed third overall in its playoff division.
The team also tied for fourth place out of 52 total teams at the Buckeye Regional at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland on March 31 and April 1. That finish qualified it for the Houston tournament. At the same competition, the team was granted the Inspiration Award, which was presented to a team that demonstrated consistent outreach and encourages younger students to engage in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while also inspiring respect and honor to science and technology. The is the third time the Fighting Unicorns received the award.
“It’s a pretty big deal to win it because the kids work hard for this,” the team’s third-year adviser, Hanna Keyerleber, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The students put in over 3,000 hours of work this past season on the robot and over 400 hours of outreach. To see it kind of all come to fruition, it’s definitely deserved.”
Rising junior Amira Horowitz, who became a bat mitzvah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told the CJN, “It was really amazing to see the whole FIRST community come together. We met teams from China, we met teams from Israel, we met teams from India, it was crazy the amount of people that we met.”
Rising senior Rachel Blumin, who became a bat mitzvah at the Kotel in Israel and attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, told the CJN she and Amira were able to speak in Hebrew to the Israeli teams.
Six-hundred-and 24 teams competed in the championships and were divided into divisions of 75 teams to compete initially. Keyerleber said that the divisions were necessary because all of the teams couldn’t compete against each other all at once.
“There’s so many different opportunities to learn from and work with other teams,” she said. “So, one thing that we really tried to do is encourage our students to go out and make those connections because that’s really how you continuously improve in this program.”
Hathaway Brown was one of the few all-girls team competing at the national tournament.
“Even at the competition, when we were strategizing, it’s just us girls on the drive team,” Rachel said. “We had to bring over our male mentor a couple times because the other teams wouldn’t listen to us until there was a man there.”
The girls on the team emphasized that it is empowering to be on an all-girls team and reach success, and they hope to influence younger girls interested in STEM to pursue their dreams as well.
“To all girls in general, you can do so much, it doesn’t matter your gender, you have the power to do everything,” Rachel said. “Especially in STEM, I know it’s so difficult. But you have the potential to do anything and you’re definitely smart enough, do not doubt yourself in that.”
The Fighting Unicorns’ hope to not only create waves in the world of robotics and STEM, but also in the community through their outreach movements. Amira, who is the head of communications for the Fighting Unicorns, said that she works to set up many of the competitions for the team as well as outreach efforts.
“We do a lot more outreach over the summer because a lot of the students are not in school anymore and we have more time to go out and help within the community,” she said. “We’re doing different summer camps and we work a lot with NASA and the Cleveland Natural History Museum. (We want) to be able to go out there and help some more and inspire some more in STEM.”
Taylor Lewis-Kerslake attends Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater.