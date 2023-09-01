Hatzalah Cleveland is a volunteer emergency medical response service designed to provide emergency medical care for members of the Jewish community before 911 personnel have arrived, according to its website.
Still in its planning stages, Hatzalah Cleveland will operate in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights and University Heights with the possibility of expanding coverage in other neighborhoods.
Hatzalah Cleveland collaborated with fire, rescue and police departments as well as local municipalities and other health care organizations in its formation and operations.
It will use other Hatzalah and EMS systems’ practices to implement a model that will rapidly respond to community emergency needs.
Once live, Hatzalah Cleveland volunteers will be present in schools, shuls, community institutions and neighborhoods, allowing help to arrive within 1 to 3 minutes of the call to dispatchers.
Volunteers will undergo training to become certified emergency medical technicians and receive additional medical and halachic training.
Once trained and in the community, each member will have all the necessary medical and communications equipment needed to respond quickly to stabilize patients until further medical emergency resources arrive on the scene.
Volunteers will not provide transportation to a hospital and are not trained to diagnose problems. The goal is to serve as a bridge until emergency medical and rescue teams have arrived. Hatzalah Cleveland will ensure 911 has been called.
Hatzalah Cleveland abides by the federally mandated HIPAA law which legally forbids any member of Hatzalah from revealing information about a patient to anyone, according to the release.
Hatzalah Cleveland was formed and led with the support and encouragement of local Rabbonim, medical professionals and community leaders.
The IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit is a community organization funded through private donations operating under the direction of the Rabbinical Board. Hatzalah Cleveland is an affiliate of Central Hatzalah of New York, the oldest and largest Jewish emergency-care volunteer organization in the world.
This is the only Hatzalah organization in northeast Ohio authorized by Chevra Hatzalah of New York to use the name Hatzalah, according to the release.
Hatzalah operates in cities of all sizes worldwide. U.S. chapters include California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Hatzalah Cleveland is accepting local volunteers to assist and provide necessary medical training and support. For more information, visit hatzalahcleveland.org, email info@hatzalahcleveland.org or call 216-353-6613.