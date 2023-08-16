For those who knew Hawken School assistant athletic director Greg Marmaros, his sudden death at age 33 on Aug. 6 was the loss of a man with a smile that could light up a room and a compassionate heart.
Marmaros, who was a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, was impacted by the rise of antisemitism, using it as the impetus to start the Jewish Interest Club at Hawken School’s middle school in Lyndhurst to try to combat ignorance, his father, Pete Marmaros, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He and Gregg Moses, a former middle school counselor at Hawken School, started the club.
Marmaros was very involved with the students and attended events along with answering calls from parents or kids at all hours, his father said. Marmaros made everyone a better person and his motto was “you win with good people,” he added.
Before returning to Ohio to work at Hawken School, Greg Marmaros worked for the New England Patriots in the NFL, where he was a football operations assistant and football operations coordinator from June 2017 to July 2019. Robert Kraft is chairman and CEO of the team, which won the Super Bowl in 2019 under head coach Bill Belichick, a former Cleveland Browns coach.
Born Sept. 22, 1989, Greg Marmaros was the fourth of five children born to Claudia and Pete Marmaros. In addition to siblings Matt Marmaros, 36, and Kayla Marmaros, 35, his other siblings were sister Jenny Marmaros, 38, and Ryan Marmaros, 24, the youngest. He was also the companion to Maisy, the beloved family dog.
Greg Marmaros had a love for sports that was derived from the love within their home, Claudia Marmaros told the CJN.
He was a huge Cleveland Indians, now Guardians, fan, and would regularly announce the lineup, his parents said.
Greg’s dad, Pete, recalls a funny experience where a young Greg was caught “stuffing a hot dog in his face” at a Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field. The camera caught Greg’s indulgence and played the video at every game for the remainder of the season.
“I think his love of sports was equal to his compassionate heart,” Claudia Marmaros said. “As he grew older, he advocated for the underdog, not only in sports but in any situation.”
Matt Marmoros said, “Even in sport video games, Greg always picked the no-name schools when we played together. He wouldn’t pick any of the typical “powerhouses” – he would just choose an unpopular team and try to work towards an upset.”
Kayla Marmaros told the CJN, “His heart was bigger than anyone I know. Giving to everyone – above and beyond to make sure others knew how loved and deserving they were.”
When Matt Marmaros was playing baseball and their father was the coach, Greg Marmaros wanted to be included, but was too young. So, he became a bat boy and was given a jersey with the number ½ on it.
Around this time is when he got into wrestling from family friends, Jordan Lipp and Kevin Lipp, whose parents would take turns driving them to Longwood YMCA in Macedonia, Matt Marmaros recalled. Matt Marmaros was inspired to take up wrestling two years after his brother started.
“I never achieved the results he did, but wrestling was his life, and it became my life,” Matt Marmaros said.
Greg Marmaros continued wrestling at Beachwood High School, where he qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament three times, placing twice.
Kayla Marmaros wrote an essay in high school about his love and dedication to wrestling, and how she didn’t understand how much strength, determination and commitment it took until she saw him compete at state.
“I remember sitting in the stands amazed and so proud of my brother for all his hard work,” Kayla Marmaros told the CJN. “That was one of many times Greg became my idol.”
Greg Marmaros did not wrestle in college because he wanted to get into the coaching side, Matt Marmaros said.
He went to the University of Connecticut in Storrs, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in sports administration in 2012. He earned his Master of Education degree in educational administration and supervision from Fordham in New York City in 2020.
After college, he was a football operations assistant at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., along with working at Fordham University, where he was the football operation assistant, director of football operations and assistant athletic director for football operations.
While he was at Fordham, Ryan Marmaros interned there and people would approach him to tell him how special his brother was and how close they felt to him, Ryan Marmaros said.
“Everyone just made me feel like I was at home there and a part of the team and a part of the ship because I was just an extension to Greg,” he said.
Jenny Marmaros echoed that her brother made strangers feel at ease as if they were old friends, she told the CJN.
“Greg was such a bright light in this world, only further illuminated by the warmest smile that was not just reserved for family and friends, but also for anyone that he met,” she said.
After working for the Patriots, he returned to Ohio to work at Hawken School as the assistant athletic director in 2019 until he died. He received the Northeast Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Middle School Athletic Director of the Year in April 2022.
Matt Marmaros said his brother started getting back into wrestling, coaching youth wrestling and refereeing before he died.
Although sports were a big part of his life, Greg Marmaros was also a man of his faith and took a Birthright trip to be closer to it. When Greg Marmaros was 18, he filled out an application for him and Matt Marmaros to go to Israel to visit the Holy Land, Matt Marmaros recalled.
Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso of Fairmount Temple gave eulogies at the funeral service held Aug. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.
Donations to Greg Marmaros’ memory can be made to any youth organization or a charity of choice.
The cause of death is unknown.