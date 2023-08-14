Greg Marmaros, who was the assistant athletic director at Hawken School and previously worked for the New England Patriots in the NFL, died Aug. 6. He was 33..
A congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, Marmaros and Gregg Moses, a former middle school counselor at Hawken School in Lyndhurst, started the Jewish Interest Club at the middle school.
“Our goal with this is we want to put Judaism in a positive light,” Marmaros told the Cleveland Jewish News in a March story.
Marmaros, who was born Sept. 22, 1989, received the Northeast Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Middle School Athletic Director of the Year in April 2022 while working at Hawken Middle School.
Marmaros graduated from Beachwood High School in 2008. He wrestled in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state tournament as a sophomore, junior and senior.
He graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in sports administration in 2012. He received his Master of Education degree in educational administration and supervision from Fordham in New York City in 2020.
Marmaros served as football operations assistant at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He also worked at Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y., for four years, where he was a football operation assistant, director of football operations and assistant athletic director for football operations.
From June 2017 to July 2019, he was a football operations assistant and the football operations coordinator for the Patriots. Robert Kraft is chairman and CEO of the team, which won a Super Bowl in 2019 under head coach Bill Belichick, the former Cleveland Browns coach.
Marmaros was hired at Hawken School in July 2019.
Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple gave the eulogy at his service Aug. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights.
Those who wish can contribute to any youth sports program of their choice.
Marmaros is survived by his parents, Claudia (nee McAllister) and Peter Marmaros; brothers, Matthew and Ryan; and sisters, Jennifer and Kayla.