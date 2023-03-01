Started as a Jewish affinity group for Jewish students at Hawken Middle School on the Lyndhurst campus, the Jewish Interest Group now boasts about 30 members of different faith and cultural backgrounds in its third year of existence.
“Our goal with this is we want to put Judaism in a positive light,” Greg Marmaros, the associate athletic director at Hawken, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
With monthly meetings, the group discusses topics ranging from Jewish holidays and traditions to antisemitism. Speakers often come in to present, such as Courtney Krieger, manager of education and outreach at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, as she informed students about the Stop the Hate essay contest during their Feb. 10 meeting.
Marmaros started the group with Gregg Moses, a former middle school counselor at Hawken School, who students expressed excitement for when it was announced that Moses would be their next speaker to discuss his experience living in Israel.
“Out of the 30 or so students that come, I’d say about eight or nine are Jewish,” said Marmaros, a resident of Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. “And it’s a mixture of sixth, seventh and eighth graders.”
He added that not only does having students from different backgrounds offer the opportunity to educate students about upcoming Jewish holidays that the school may have off, but also help them to recognize and stand up against antisemitism when they see it.
“It is good for Jews to collaborate with each other and stuff, but our goal is (more so) the antisemitism part, (or) we have a Monday off school because of a Jewish holiday, what does that mean?,” he said. “We talk about it, what the holiday is. So, it’s been impactful, it’s been fun.”
Several of the eighth-grade students in the group have been involved for all three years, including 14-year-old Will Margolis, who has served as the student leader throughout that time.
“It’s been really cool to see all these connections that people have because ... compared to other schools, Hawken has kind of a small Jewish community, and it’s really cool to see everybody connecting over our traditions and showing that people care about us and that we’re not alone,” Will, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, told the CJN.
Marmaros estimated that just over 20% of the school community at Hawken is Jewish.
“I feel like this group shines a light on a community that’s disrespected even to this day,” Aiden Monroe, 14, told the CJN. “They went through a lot as a group. I may not be Jewish myself, but I have a lot of Jewish friends.”
Aiden, an eighth grader in his first year of the group, also expressed interest in writing an essay for the Stop the Hate contest after hearing Krieger’s presentation.
“We’ve just been learning about different traditions and the Jewish (people) and what they do on holidays and what they celebrate and certain foods they eat,” Eli Ellis, 14, an eighth grader in his second year of the group, told the CJN. “Things like that.”