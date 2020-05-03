Allie Dettelbach likens debate to a varsity sport.
“I would say it has the commitment level of a varsity high school sport,” said Allie, a junior at Hawken School in Chester Township, who joined the debate team her freshman year. “We practice after school almost every day for probably two to two-and-a-half hours each time. Then we have tournaments every Saturday that last almost all day.”
At The City Club of Cleveland’s 2020 High School Debate Championship on March 13 before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dettelbach went head-to-head with Dev Peyrat, a student at University School in Hunting Valley, and won.
“We have our topic about a month in advance, so you have quite a bit of research going into the tournament, but you have to be prepared to defend both sides and you don’t get to choose which side you defend in any given round,” Allie said. “Our topic was: predictive policing is unjust.”
Dev won the coin toss, allowing him to choose which side to argue.
“He picked to defend that predictive policing is, indeed, unjust,” Allie said. “So I had to defend that predictive policing is not unjust.”
Allie said, during the debate, “what it means to say that something is not unjust” was hotly contended.
“But because it’s a very complex topic, I would say it would definitely be much more difficult to defend the idea that predictive policing is just because it’s such an absolute claim about predictive policing, which has a lot of unjust aspects,” said Allie, who lives in Solon and attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
To reign supreme in the world of high school debate, Allie explained each side must present some sort of framework or ethical philosophy for the round.
“Essentially, it’s kind of like the measuring stick to measure like whose arguments matter more and whose arguments came out on top,” she said.
This was not her first win – she is one of four Lincoln-Douglas high school debaters in Northeast Ohio to qualify for the 2020 National Tournament in June – but Allie said having her family and close friends there made it special.
“When people picture debate, they probably picture it on a stage in front of an audience, but really, what debate rounds are like is: it’s just you, your opponent and the judge, normally,” said Allie, adding debate events such as public forum and policy debate are partnered, but her event, Lincoln Douglas-debate, is one-on-one.
She noted the sold-out event was forced to decrease its capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing only those closest to the debaters to attend. The event was broadcast WCPN ideastream and live streamed on the ideastream website.
Allie considers debate to be a “really, really valuable” activity.
“It’s just incredible to be able to be so involved in an activity that involves youth who really want to be able to master the skills of speaking and really just want to talk about things like geopolitics all week and all weekend, which is just a really cool experience,” Allie said. “So I definitely want to thank the debate community for that opportunity.”
Allie’s parents are Karil Bialostosky and Steven Dettelbach.