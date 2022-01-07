During the week leading up to Thanksgiving, Hawken School unveiled the completed Kleinman Wellness Center to its coaches, student-athletes and primary donors, the Kleinman family, for which it’s named.
The project, which expanded the training center to 7,000 square feet, was first conceived in fall 2019 and after a short pause due to COVID-19, received the primary funding needed the following fall to be able to finish the center in just 3½ years.
“Once the Kleinman family made their commitment, it accelerated the project and brought it to life in a hurry,” said Kris Lewandoski, director of strength and conditioning,. “And I think that it does not happen without them.”
The center is utilized to train all athletes and teams across 22 sports during their season and offseason, as well as human performance classes taken by freshmen and sophomores.
The former training area, which will now be used for cardio and recovery, is only about 2,000 square feet. Lewandoski, who took over the program in 2018, and his students quickly discovered the need for more space as they spent the first two years adapting and using the hallway to train.
“It was really student-driven from the standpoint of, you know, they were showing up to the program and creating a demand for more space,” he said of the project.
Blake Kleinman, who along with his family contributed the lead gift to make the new center possible in honor of his late father, Reed, recalled his time in the athletic program at the school in Chester Township.
“When I was there, there was just a tiny, tiny little weight room, this was of course in 1995 when I graduated,” said Kleinman, who lives in Manhatten. “I think there has been many incarnations since then but, yeah, it’s a totally different facility. When I was there, we would leave school every day and go train somewhere else about 20 minutes away because it was really small.”
The new center, located in the former courtyard and surrounded by the Holtrey Pool, Red Gym, Smith Lobby and old weight room, is 5,100 square feet.
“It’s literally the centerpiece of the athletic center at the moment,” Lewandoski said.
Kleinman and his brother, Jesse, went to Hawken from kindergarten through high school and as he began to get back involved with the school and look for ways to support the community, he decided to give to this project.
“That would be a good way to honor my dad,” Kleinman said. “He was always involved with our athletic stuff at Hawken so it’s something that he would have appreciated.”
He shared the importance of a facility of this sort for not only the school, but for student’s mental and physical health.
“If it can help them support their athletic ambitions, help the success of the school and help people feel good, mentally and physically, especially during the course of a pandemic, I think that will be a great outcome,” Kleinman said.
Lewandoski shared his gratitude for the Kleinman family’s contribution, which sped up the project and allowed for the freshman group of students, now seniors, who first created the need for the space to see it come into fruition.
“To have space like this now and such a short turnaround, this is going into year four, we’re like 3½ years in and that freshmen group got to open up a new space because of the work that they put in is pretty cool,” he said. “And obviously with the Kleinman donation and their contribution, the project probably gets done at some point but not in this timeline.”