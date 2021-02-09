Chase Sloan, a 16-year-old sophomore at Hawken School in Chester Township, has been baking since he was 5 years old.
When he started writing down his recipes seven years ago, he had the idea to create a cookbook, but never knew when he would find the time to make the dream a reality. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing students to school at home and after-school activities canceled to help stop the spread, Chase found himself with plenty of free time.
The result was “Cakes for Cancer,” a cookbook that includes recipes for all things cake – from layer cakes and loaf cakes, to muffins, frostings and fillings, and everything in between. The majority of the proceeds from the book will be donated to St. Jude and the American Association for Cancer Research to help treat and fund cancer research.
Chase said incorporating cancer research and treatment into his cookbook came from personal relationships. His parents, Drs. Jill S. Barnholtz-Sloan and Andrew E. Sloan, both work in cancer care and research at Case Western Reserve University’s Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland. His exposure to their work has him considering oncology for a career path. But, the main driving force behind “Cakes for Cancer” is somehow more personal, he said.
“The book was inspired by a friend of my mom’s, Anne Duli, who I became quite close with and was like a grandma to me,” Chase said. “In summer 2019, she passed from cancer. She was someone I really cared a lot for in my life and she inspired my cooking. Before her death, I had wanted to write a book for a long time, but after her death, I knew it should be cancer-related. So, I felt like me wanting to be an oncologist, my parents’ careers, Anne’s death and wanting to write a cookbook all came together last summer.”
Chase, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said supporting St. Jude’s and AACR with the book’s proceeds is due to each organization’s mission.
“When you look at each organization out there, a lot of them are cancer-specific, like the Susan G. Komen Foundation, but I wanted it to be more general,” he said. “I wanted to help anyone who had cancer and needed chemotherapy or surgery. St. Jude’s helps anyone with cancer, no matter their financial or health situation. With AACR, my mother does research and writes grants, and she suggested them. I think what makes cancer so dangerous is we really don’t know much about it compared to other diseases, so research is extremely important.”
Though his favorite recipe changes every day, and that choosing a true favorite would be like choosing a favorite child, Chase said the best thing about the book is the message: the ability to do anything you set your mind to.
“I bake to make all living things happy,” he said. “And I feel like a lot of people during COVID-19 lockdowns adopted the mindset of not being able to do anything because of it. One of my hobbies is bodybuilding and powerlifting, and there is a huge thing in that community that there are no excuses. You go in, get it done and try your best. And that applies to life too. I wasn’t sure if I was going to get any publicity or sell any books. But, you have to give it your all – no matter the circumstances. And if you try, that is better than nothing.”