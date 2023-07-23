Thirty-two acres adjacent to the former Hawthorne Valley Country Club on Aurora Road in Solon were rezoned in November 2020 to make way for a residential community. The community will be called Hawthorne Golf Estates and the plan is to build 105 single-family homes for people 50 years of age and older.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus provided the Cleveland Jewish News with updates on the project.
“They (Hawthorne Golf Estates) came to us probably over a month ago and gave us the whole plan for their development and we approved a whole host of variants for the project,” Kraus told the CJN July 18. “A variance is anything like site distance and setbacks from side yards and backyards for all of the properties, for all of the homes.”
He said he believes Hawthorne Golf Estates is now going through contracts to decide who will build the homes; doing engineering and stormwater management; and other due-diligence for their project.
“I haven’t had a lot of conversations with them since we granted the variances, but I’m sure they’re doing a lot of work,” Kraus said.
Hawthorne Golf Estates will be a “tremendous” addition to the city of Solon, he said.
“It serves a real need,” he said. “It’s a 50-and-over community. So, you have empty nesters who want to stay in the community but really don’t want to downsize from their homes. It gives them the opportunity to stay in Solon, and it’s just a piece of the housing market that we really don’t have.”
The idea to turn the land into a residential area arose from a need, Kraus said.
“It was one of those things where the owner of the club (TransCon Builders’ Fred Rzepka and Peter Rzepka) felt that the future of the land was not in a golf course,” he said. “It used to be a private golf course, then I think it was a public golf course, and I think he was trying to find the best use of the land and a nice housing development was probably at the top of the list.”
The Cleveland Metroparks is also planning to make a home at the former Hawthorne Valley Country Club, according to an October 2022 CJN article that discussed the Metroparks’ plans to purchase 150 acres for $3.8 million. The adjacent park and the connection to Hawthorne Parkway will be appealing amenities of Hawthorne Golf Estates, Kraus said.
The park and parkway will serve as amenities not only for the people who will live at Hawthorne Golf Estates, but also for other Solon residents who will enjoy recreational activities such as walking and biking, he noted.
“I just think it’s one of the nicest things we’ve done in the community and it will be, obviously, a destination for housing but also be a destination for people to bike and hike there; and to use the golf course as a walking trail,” Kraus said. “It’s really going to be a beautiful area to be able to go and really enjoy, so I think it will be really a great asset for the community.”