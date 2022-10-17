The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon.
Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season.
On Sept. 14, the board of park commissioners of the Cleveland Metropolitan Park District approved the Cleveland Metroparks to enter into a purchase agreement to acquire the property, which includes an application to be submitted within the week for Clean Ohio Funds. That application would cover a portion of costs to acquire the property, according to Cleveland Metroparks director of communications Jacqueline Gerling.
The 150 acres is not related to the 32.645 acres next to the golf club that was rezoned in November 2020 to build 105 single-family homes for people ages 50 and older. The land was previously zoned R-1-D, single-family residential.
“Cleveland Metroparks doesn’t anticipate closing on the property until the fourth quarter of 2023,” Gerling said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News, adding conversations between the Cleveland Metroparks and Hawthorne Valley Country Club LLC “were initiated” in 2020.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the CJN Oct. 12 that he “didn’t know the particulars” of the agreement, but that “it would be absolutely amazing” if the sale went through as it would add to the park offerings available in the city.
“I know they have an agreement in principle, but I know they do have things to work out,” Kraus said. “Obviously, we’re thrilled because it would make it a public park, if the agreement and sale go through.”
This is developing story.