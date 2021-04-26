New officers, trustees

At the 117th annual meeting, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland elected the following new officers:

THREE-YEAR TERMS: Michael Cantor, Jeffrey S. Davis, Amy Einhorn, Roe Green, Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, Evan Hirsch, Gabrielle Jerusalem, Justin Kadis, Ira Kaplan, Nathan Klein, Hallie Bram Kogelschatz, Eliana J. LeVine, Kim M. Pesses, Dan A. Polster, Brian D. Robbins, Beth Rosenberg, David M. Rosenberg, Richard Uria, Adam L. Wieder and Jeffrey J. Wild.

INSTITUTIONAL TRUSTEES: Ethan Karp and Susi Y. Meisel, Jewish Education Center; and Michael B. Klein, Jewish Family Service Association.

EX-OFFICIO TRUSTEES: Lynn-Ann Gries, chair of the human resources development committee; Scott M. Simon, chair of the overseas connections committee; Abbie Pappas, chair of the Young Leadership Division; Jennifer E. Cohen, Women IN Philanthropy representative; and Cindy Chaiten, Adrienne Goldberg and Suellen Kadis as the development committee representatives.

Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Baron Haim and Ethan Karp are members of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.