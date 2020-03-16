A health emergency has been declared that will prevent the Ohio primary election from being held March 17.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the following shortly after 10 p.m. March 16:
"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity."
Earlier in the evening, a judge had rejected the state's request to postpone Ohio's primary. DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had filed a lawsuit to extend voting until June 2 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We cannot conduct this election tomorrow ... and conform to these guidelines (from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," DeWine said during an afternoon press conference.
The CDC recommended March 15 that for the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events for 50 people or more throughout the United States to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On March 16, the White House released new recommendations, including that Americans should not gather in groups of 10 or more.
DeWine said during the afternoon press conference that the state should not force Ohioans over the age of 60 and those with certain health conditions to make a choice between their health and exercising their rights as American citizens.