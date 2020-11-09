Incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff warned the available supply of trained healthcare personnel could be exhausted if the spread of COVID-19 is not controlled throughout the state.
While Ohio hospitals are better prepared with personal protective equipment and physical capacity, the state is approaching maximum capacity because the virus is spreading throughout communities and taking healthcare workers away from work.
“They can’t escape the rising COVID-19 numbers in their communities,” Vanderhoff said. “When they are quarantining, they cannot be at the bedside”
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 9 is 2,533, an increase of 235 patients from Nov. 8.
During a Nov. 9 press conference, Vanderhoff repeated calls for help from Ohioans to help stop the spread of the virus through mask wearing, social distancing and washing of hands.
“If we don’t see a shift in the way things are going – meaning if we don’t control the spread of the virus and our case numbers – we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” he said. “And we anticipate that this kind of shift could happen quickly in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”
Dr. Robert Wyllie of Cleveland Clinic, who is leading Zone 1 of the state’s hospitalization plan that includes northern Ohio, said about 300 healthcare workers are out at Cleveland Clinic because of the virus.
“It’s not because they’re catching it in the hospital,” he said. “It’s because they’re catching it in the community, so we need everyone to double down. Please wear a mask and social distance to protect Ohio’s caregivers.”
Dr. Andrew Thomas of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, who leads Zone 2 which included central Ohio, said hospitalizations will still be on the rise two weeks after the number of cases goes down.
Given the spikes the state has seen in total cases and hospitalizations, Ohio may be two or three weeks out from crowding out non-COVID care.
The number of hospitalization cases has been doubling about every three weeks, Dr. Rick Lofgren of UC Health, leader of Zone 3 which includes southwest Ohio, said.
Zone 3 is seeing over 670 patients on Nov. 9. Its previous peak was at 300 patients in July.
“If we do again what we did in the early part of fall - adhering to basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, and not expanding your personal bubble - we can bring the spread of the virus under control,” Lofgren said.
Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Hospital in Lima, said the challenge is having enough staff.
“People are stepping up in incredible ways, but they're tired,” she said. “I'm optimistic about what each one of us can do individually to make changes to prevent the spread. The survival of our communities is depending on it. I ask you to scale it back, gather less. Be an example to people in your community.”
Ohio has had 254,974 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,524 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 9.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,706 from Nov. 8.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,904,247.
The new daily percent positive cases 10.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 9.4%, according to data from Nov. 7. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported seven new deaths Nov. 8. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 20,651 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,047 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 186,254 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 24,885 of the cases, 2,895 hospitalizations and 712 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.