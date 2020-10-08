Hebrew Academy of Cleveland is delaying its in-person reopening to Oct. 19 following a weeklong break for Sukkot “in an abundance of caution,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler told parents in an email Oct. 8.
The school will provide remote learning in the intervening time.
“Our feeling is that we have been so proactive and so cautious that we didn’t want to jeopardize all the efforts and energy that have been invested heretofore,” Dessler, the school’s educational director, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 8. He was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school has been in session in-person since Aug. 26.
Dessler and Dr. Louis Malcmacher, president of the board, signed the emailed notice about the decision.
“We hope that your family is enjoying a wonderful Yom Tov,” the email opens. “As you know, we have worked tirelessly to be proactive and cautious to ensure the reopening of school in August and to remain open so that our children could benefit from a thriving ‘in school’ experience. Our appreciation to our staff and parents who have also invested significant effort in this regard.
“As our community celebrates Yom Tov, we now focus on reopening school after Succos vacation. With rabbinical and medical guidance, and in collaboration with likeminded schools across the country, we deem it necessary to delay the restart of in person school from Tuesday, October 13 to Monday, October 19, 2020. In an abundance of caution, school will be closed during that time to allow for an assessment of the COVID status in our school community and to see the results of potential Yom Tov and travel exposure or symptoms. Remote learning will be provided during this cautionary period and details will be emailed to parents on Monday.”
Malcmacher and Dessler asked parents to check their children and family members daily for symptoms and asked that they be “exceptionally careful” during Simchas Torah. In addition, they asked that families with symptoms or positive tests report them to Hebrew Academy.
They also placed a limit on travel.
“Any academy family who is traveling must be back in town by Monday night, October 12,” the notice stated. “ If a family does not return to the Cleveland area by Monday night, regrettably their children will be unable to begin school with their peers on Monday, October 19. We are unable to be flexible with this as it could potentially place many families at risk.”
The letter closed with wishes for a good yom tov.
”We recognize that the brief delay may be difficult for some families but are absolutely convinced that this delay represents an investment; a short term inconvenience which will ensure long term positive results.”