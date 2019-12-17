As part of the project-based learning program at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, sixth-grade students participated in the annual Invention Convention.
Students were presented with the question, “As student inventors, what simple solution can we create to solve an everyday problem?”
For five weeks, they learned about the processes involved in inventing and entrepreneurship. They kept an inventor’s journal, created a prototype, learned about intellectual property from patent attorney Warren Sklar, received feedback and critique from knowledgeable mentors, made revisions, created display boards, prepared an elevator pitch and finally shared their results with an audience and judges.
One of the highlights was the mentoring event, where students are afforded an opportunity to meet individually with experts in the fields of sciences, inventing, and marketing for feedback during their inventing process.