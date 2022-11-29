Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Nov. 28 that the state will support the installation of security upgrades schools across the state, including Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Akiva Academy in Youngstown.
A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to enhance student and staff safety. DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12 School Safety Grant Program, which helps schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.
“We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” DeWine said in the release. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students.”
This is the third round of grants awarded as part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. In the first round, $5 million in state funding was awarded to 95 schools in 27 counties. DeWine then partnered with the Ohio General Assembly to increase funding for the program by an additional $100 million, and he announced the availability of the second round of funding in August, totaling $42.2 million for 1,065 schools.
The remaining grants were awarded through a competitive process to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum award of $100,000 per school. The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.