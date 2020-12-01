In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood is moving to remote learning starting Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m. with plans to continue remote learning until after Chanukah vacation, resuming in-person classes Dec. 15.
The decision was announced in a Nov. 30 email to staff and parents, signed by Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director, and Louis Malcmacher, president.
“We are thrilled to have had three solid months of in person school and we appreciate the phenomenal feedback from the majority of our parents who advocated for maintaining in person school,” the letter states. “At this time, our community has been hit with a massive spike of COVID 19 cases and our school, like many others, is confronted with scores of classes and scores of staff who are in quarantine. It is remarkable that we have successfully remained open heretofore, but at this time the combination of the community situation, widespread quarantines, and a temporary shortage of staff necessitated a reevaluation.”
The two referred to the school’s medical guidance, which now recommends shifting to remote learning.
The letter says that Ohio’s largest Jewish day school, with enrollment of 1,253, will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The letter closes with the following statement: “In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood is moving to remote learning starting Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m. with plans to continue remote learning until after Chanukah vacation, resuming in-person classes Dec. 15.
“Our tefilos (prayers) continue to be with those who are ill and we wish them a speedy recovery,” the letter closes. “May our communities remain safe and healthy.”